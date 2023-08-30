Distillate Asset Trader

Responsible for managing a team to optimise an advantaged portfolio of assets, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income through building capabilities of the team, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.
Responsible for managing a team to optimise an advantaged portfolio of assets, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income through building capabilities of the team, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
This position will be focused on asset trading and optimization in the physical West Coast commodity markets as a part of our US distillates trading bench (GDIST). This position is based at our Cherry Point Refinery near Blaine, Washington but will report into our main trading hub in Chicago, Illinois and operate within a global trading book model.
The successful candidate will manage an interface trading book between bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S), Customers and Products (C&P) and Production and Operations (P&O) business units across all the following distillate products: jet, diesel, fuel oil, marine fuel, intermediates, and bio-distillates. The Asset Trader will be responsible for representing bp in commodity markets and will initiate and complete trading strategies based on current economic, political, and financial conditions to deliver the financial plan. It is the goal of GDIST and our wider T&S business to be the most respected energy trader.
They will primarily focus on understanding the inner details of how our trading books operate, interacting directly with key functions, like Operations and Finance, for day-to-day support while responding to requests and requirements from the wider Global Distillates team. Additionally, the Asset Trader will be tasked with supporting our growth agendas and this role will be central in driving the US Distillates bench participation in bp’s West Coast strategy. In sitting at our Cherry Point Refinery, the Asset Trader will feed into refinery optimization decisions and provide connectivity between the Cherry Point and Chicago offices.
This position represents an exciting opportunity for a candidate with proven commercial ability to contribute to the global distillates trading strategy by supporting our West Coast asset and business.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
