Distillate Asset Trader

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to optimise an advantaged portfolio of assets, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income through building capabilities of the team, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

This position will be focused on asset trading and optimization in the physical West Coast commodity markets as a part of our US distillates trading bench (GDIST). This position is based at our Cherry Point Refinery near Blaine, Washington but will report into our main trading hub in Chicago, Illinois and operate within a global trading book model.

The successful candidate will manage an interface trading book between bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S), Customers and Products (C&P) and Production and Operations (P&O) business units across all the following distillate products: jet, diesel, fuel oil, marine fuel, intermediates, and bio-distillates. The Asset Trader will be responsible for representing bp in commodity markets and will initiate and complete trading strategies based on current economic, political, and financial conditions to deliver the financial plan. It is the goal of GDIST and our wider T&S business to be the most respected energy trader.

They will primarily focus on understanding the inner details of how our trading books operate, interacting directly with key functions, like Operations and Finance, for day-to-day support while responding to requests and requirements from the wider Global Distillates team. Additionally, the Asset Trader will be tasked with supporting our growth agendas and this role will be central in driving the US Distillates bench participation in bp’s West Coast strategy. In sitting at our Cherry Point Refinery, the Asset Trader will feed into refinery optimization decisions and provide connectivity between the Cherry Point and Chicago offices.

This position represents an exciting opportunity for a candidate with proven commercial ability to contribute to the global distillates trading strategy by supporting our West Coast asset and business.

Key Accountabilities

Identify, develop, and implement an entrepreneurial trade strategy, applying relevant physical and financial instruments in close communication with other members of the GDIST team.

Conduct continual dialogue with West Coast market participants.

Maintain accurate and assured deal and exposure management processes in compliance with bp Policies and Procedures.

Identification of new opportunities which emerge as new markets and logistics develop.

Assist with long-term bench strategic initiatives, taking ownership of relevant projects and demonstrating leadership skills.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required. Previous physical commodity trading and/or refining experience is preferred, but not required.

Experience in a trading business, with good understanding related to key trading principles and the fundamentals of the oil & gas industry, such as logistics.

Strong commercial and analytical approach with problem solving skills and logical decision-making abilities. Ability to think creatively and adapt to a changing environment while maintaining attention to detail.

Ability to work and deliver results under pressure, demonstrating quick thinking in a fast-paced trading environment.

Self-starter and desire to take on growing responsibilities and multiple priorities.

Strong communication skills. Excellent interpersonal skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at all levels throughout areas of the organization

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others. Experience in managing third- party customer relationships.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ?

$114,000.00 - $211,000.00 USD Annual. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



