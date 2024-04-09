Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Distillate Scheduler is an integral part of the production planning team and is responsible for developing an operating plan for distillate processing units at the refinery. This position works closely with the commercial, technical, and operations teams to deliver a distillate blending plan that is safe, in accordance with product quality specifications, and economically optimized. The distillate scheduler coordinates movements of finished jet and diesel products out of the refinery and works with the midstream and trading businesses to create a plan that is aligned with market demand.

The distillate scheduler role is an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to directly impact profitability of bp's largest refinery. The role provides opportunity to expand influence, interface with the midstream and trading businesses, and gain experience across the refining business.

Key Accountabilities

Develop the optimized 0-3 month distillate production schedule.

Optimize distillate blending to maximize profitability while meeting all product quality specifications.

Clearly and consistently communicate the operating plan, constraints, and incentives to midstream, technical, operations, and maintenance.

Coordinate with midstream and trading businesses to optimize jet and diesel production in line with market demand.

Develop rigorous and integrated planning schedules using Orion, with input from refinery LP.

Identify opportunities to increase refinery profitability and lead efforts to implement these opportunities.

Manage distillate tank inventories and update operating plans in response to unplanned events.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in engineering, business, or science related field with 4+ years of experience, OR 10+ years refinery operations experience with no degree.

Desired Qualifications

Ability to lead and influence team members to make the right decision

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Ability to manage time and pressure in a dynamic environment

Ability to constructively challenge others, processes, and commercial constraints

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Experience with refining technologies, economics, and LP analysis

Experience with PowerBI

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Economics, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Microsoft Power BI, Negotiating, Profit and Loss (P&L) Analysis, Refining Technologies, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.