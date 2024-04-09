Entity:Production & Operations
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Distillate Scheduler is an integral part of the production planning team and is responsible for developing an operating plan for distillate processing units at the refinery. This position works closely with the commercial, technical, and operations teams to deliver a distillate blending plan that is safe, in accordance with product quality specifications, and economically optimized. The distillate scheduler coordinates movements of finished jet and diesel products out of the refinery and works with the midstream and trading businesses to create a plan that is aligned with market demand.
The distillate scheduler role is an exciting opportunity for a motivated individual to directly impact profitability of bp's largest refinery. The role provides opportunity to expand influence, interface with the midstream and trading businesses, and gain experience across the refining business.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
