Distillates Commercial Commodity Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Global Distillates (GDIST) is Trading and Shipping (T&S)’s global middle, heavy and bio distillates products trading book. It's one of the largest trading teams in T&S, operating a global trading book model. GDIST trades Gasoil, Diesel, Bio Diesel, Renewable Fuels, Bio Feedstocks, Fuel Oil, Jet Fuel and Speciality Products globally, around BP Group assets and third party relationships. GDIST has traders, originators, marketers and management in London, Rotterdam, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices in areas such as Dubai, China, Indonesia, West Africa, China and Latin America.

The GDIST team in Refining Products Trading - AsPac covers all relevant market products and segments East of Suez (including interaction with the relevant Eastern Hemisphere T&S offices).

You will work directly for the Senior CCM in performing duties related in the running of the Regional GDIST Trading, Origination and Marketing business. You are a strong leader who will directly lead the GDIST Exposure and Commercial Team and indirectly provide leadership for the enablers of bench activity as the key interface to front office team. You are accountable for the identification and development the future GDIST graduate talent pipeline, supporting the Global COO in global performance reporting, analysis and review of key positions and global requests for the executive management of GDIST. You will have significant partner management responsibilities.

Job Description:

·Lead the GDIST Exposure Team (presently 6 team members) and provides leadership to the bench, supporting internal enablers and externally on bench related activity

Represent GDIST and BP in external facing relationships as required through either existing bp business or potential new business and initiatives

Perform a wide range of general management tasks and lead a range of initiatives that support the Senior CCM and Regional Book Leader in delivering the business strategy across the entirety of the GDIST EH portfolio

Hold and maintain partner management responsibilities with various teams

Lead for GDIST EH in graduate development, recruitment, and placement

Support the NAI process for new business, and support deal origination and marketing activity as required and lead external relationships

Interact, collaborate, direct and lead with all key support functions, and respond to requests and requirements from both the wider T&S areas and BP Group, as well as the market.

Supporting the Global COO in global performance reporting, analysis and review of key positions and global requests for the executive management of GDIST

Assist in and directly lead some of GDIST’s many Group Asset Interfaces.

Key areas of book oversight include exposure commercial management, policy adherence, cost management processes and day-to-day collaborate with and indirect leadership of key functions such as operations, commodity risk, Credit and Market risk teams, Accounts teams, as well as back office staff locally and in Kuala Lumpur and Budapest on all bench related activity.

Deliver continuous improvements to business processes, and be central in driving bench participation in critical initiatives, trade finance and working capital as coordinated by the RAN, Cost to Trade, the Planning Cycle; Data initiatives, IT&S governance, Performance Management activity (eg QPRs and Book Reviews), etc.

Own the FOFM/BOB and will be encouraged to represent the book internally and externally whilst demonstrating leadership and bp’s values to these audiences, including the T&S graduate community.

Essential experience and job requirements

Commercially minded with an ability to make decisions in a timely manner with imperfect information

Open communication style. Confidence to challenge where required and ask for clarity when in doubt.

Understanding of exposure, trading principles and PNL generation and reporting.

Able to communicate key issues clearly and succinctly to all levels of staff.

Ability to build relationships with wide array of partners and balance conflicting viewpoints

Problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities

Ability to work under pressure, and demonstrate quick thinking

Prior team leadership experience

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.