Distillates Exposure Analyst

Job summary

The GDIST (Global Distillates) team in Singapore covers middle distillate and fuel oil trading in Asia, Australasia, East and South Africa and the Middle East, as well as participating fully in global arbitrage opportunities with the other GDIST locations. GDIST is now looking for an Exposure Analyst of high potential to join the Singapore book. The GDIST book generates its income through value trading, blending and supply optimisation. Timely, accurate and detailed ownership of the exposure system is run by the Exposure Analyst Team and trading decisions are based upon the exposure reports produced by the incumbents. The main focus of this role will be the middle distillate exposure (Diesel, Gasoil, Jet and Bio) but there will be regular interactions across the full GDIST book.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The GDIST (Global Distillates) team in Singapore covers middle distillate and fuel oil trading in Asia, Australasia, East and South Africa and the Middle East, as well as participating fully in global arbitrage opportunities with the other GDIST locations.GDIST is now looking for an Exposure Analyst of high potential to join the Singapore book. The GDIST book generates its income through value trading, blending and supply optimisation. Timely, accurate and detailed ownership of the exposure system is run by the Exposure Analyst Team and trading decisions are based upon the exposure reports produced by the incumbents. The main focus of this role will be the middle distillate exposure (Diesel, Gasoil, Jet and Bio) but there will be regular interactions across the full GDIST book.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities :

Working in Singapore as a member of the GDIST trading team, the successful candidate as part of the exposure team will work closely with the traders, operators as well as Mid office personnel. In addition to being aligned with BP’s trading guidelines, ethics, control, HSSE and ship vetting policies, the incumbent will be involved in a range of activities and seek specific responsibilities, including:

Producing timely and accurate Daily Exposure for the GDIST Bench

Collaborate closely with Operators to ensure all information is up to date

Work with Middle and Back Office teams to verify accuracy

Daily book balancing and internal chain control and administration

Optimization of Exposure/ cargoes to drive P&L

Participation in GDIST discussions

Ad hoc provision of analytical support for traders on book/ deal performance

Provide support to FVC with regards to exposure management

Improve/Streamline the daily expo process. Ensure reports and processes are fit-for-purpose that support the bench's performance plan.

Essential experience and job requirements :

Understanding of trading concepts, P&L drivers and exposure would be an advantage

Knowledge of energy trading industry and physical movements

Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment

Self-motivated and driven

Strong numeracy skills

Good attention to detail and ability to work independently

Commercially astute

Resilient when under pressure

Good interpersonal skills and a team player

Inquisitive and able to take an independent approach, challenging where appropriate

Strong analytical and problem solving skills



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.