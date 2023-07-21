Distillates Exposure Analyst

The GDIST (Global Distillates) team in Singapore covers middle distillate and fuel oil trading in Asia, Australasia, East and South Africa and the Middle East, as well as participating fully in global arbitrage opportunities with the other GDIST locations. GDIST is now looking for an Exposure Analyst of high potential to join the Singapore book. The GDIST book generates its income through value trading, blending and supply optimisation. Timely, accurate and detailed ownership of the exposure system is run by the Exposure Analyst Team and trading decisions are based upon the exposure reports produced by the incumbents. The main focus of this role will be the middle distillate exposure (Diesel, Gasoil, Jet and Bio) but there will be regular interactions across the full GDIST book.
Working in Singapore as a member of the GDIST trading team, the successful candidate as part of the exposure team will work closely with the traders, operators as well as Mid office personnel. In addition to being aligned with BP’s trading guidelines, ethics, control, HSSE and ship vetting policies, the incumbent will be involved in a range of activities and seek specific responsibilities, including:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
