Distillates, Jet Fuel Trader Europe

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Distillates Trader to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role would have a focus on the Jet business within the European region and its inter-linkages with bp Aviation. There will be meaningful levels of interaction across a global team.

T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

Within T&S, you will be part of our Global Distillates (GDIST) trading bench within the Refining and products trading team (RPT). In GDIST, we trade Base Oil, Fuel Oil, Gasoil, Diesel, Biofuels and Jet Fuel globally around our assets and third-party relationships in sectors that include Aviation, Marine, Ground Fuels & Lubricants. As a business we have traders in London, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices in areas such as the Middle East, Australia, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.

You will be empowered to:

Own a portion of the Distillate Options risk/exposure across various underlying financial instruments

Consistently generate fundamentally based and well thought out trading ideas in the Hydrocarbon markets

Actively contribute/participate to the global Distillate market fundamental view

Keep informed of the relevant regulatory environment to ensure trading remains fully compliant and to identify opportunities to extract incremental value

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail on trade entry and position management

Contribute to the strategic vision on how to build and sustainably grow the Jet book

Development and maintain 3rd party relationships with particular focus in the Jet market

About you:

Essential experience for success will include:

A record of financial delivery in a market transacting role in European Distillates and/or Jet fuel markets

Experience trading both physical and paper instruments

Exposure to sophisticated and dynamic trading environments

Experience trading fungible markets and international arbs

Multiple years of GM generation

Proficient understanding of exposure management & risk metrics

Experience in leading counterparty and customer relationships

Knowledge of regulatory framework, fundamental balances and quality parameters for Distillate markets globally

Other desirable criteria:

Established relationships in the European Jet or Aviation industry

Ability to build networks & influence others

Curious and creative nature with a comfort and bias for action in a changing environment

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail

Exposure to working in global teams with a strong intercultural awareness

Knowledge of deal assurance process, including legal, compliance, regulatory reporting and financial reporting processes.

Knowledge of deal entry and exposure management systems

Knowledge in understanding of bp Assets, key customers and how we optimise supply

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Skills:

