Distillates Marketer

Within BP’s Trading and Shipping Division, and a part of the Global Oil trading business, GDIST trades all products from the middle and bottom of the barrel, in all geographies. A large, global business, it is active in trading, marketing, origination, and above all support to the wider BP Group and its assets.

The successful candidate will report to the Global Distillate bench as an employee of T&S, with accountabilities for the development of new fuel oil markets and opportunities. Working in close collaboration with the wider GDIST and bp Marine team, the role will also identify and pursue opportunities throughout the region by engagement with counterpart, detailed analysis and potential supply chain development.

Key Accountabilities

Identify and develop opportunities across distillates space with a focus on fuel oil.

Build and maintain relationships with vessel and terminal operators, and customers in the emerging markets.

Structure solutions and set up supply chain to deliver fuel products to new and existing customers.

Seek advantaged or niche lengths or shorts in the fuel oil space.

Collaborate with wider GDIST team in the East and other regions to identify synergies.

Work within and enhance the deal approval process to ensure safe, compliant and commercially optimal deal structures.

Work with the Originators and Traders to deliver Eastern GDIST strategy and origination agenda within bp’s code of conduct.

Represent BP externally to counterparties, at conferences, with customers and within various business development forums and with all relevant internal contacts.

Depending on performance, the role is seen as a key feeder role for succession into other more senior GDIST commercial roles.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor Commercial degree or equivalent

Prior experience dealing with physical fuel oil or related products.

Understand and have managed supply chain logistics such as tanks, vessels and barges before

Self-starter, commercially astute and innovative

Quickly picks up and able to develop new concepts and ideas

Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, functions and geographies

Able to manage and build strong counterparty relationships in a short period of time with external and internal parties whom incumbent has not met or worked with before.

Powerful communicator and influencer

Strong analytical and logistics skills

Clearly understands and can articulate the sources of trading value

