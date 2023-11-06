Distillates Senior Originator Americas

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a large team to deliver commercial results in line with the trade strategy, contributing to strategic development, managing risk allocation and conformance to market regulations, generating value across the operating platform within the control framework and ensuring the effective management of the book through technical development of the team.



Job Description:

About the opportunity

GDIST is T&S’s global middle, heavy and bio distillates products trading book. It's one of the largest trading teams in T&S, operating a global trading book model. GDIST trades Gasoil, Diesel, Bio Diesel, Renewable Fuels, Bio Feedstocks, Fuel Oil, Jet Fuel and Speciality Products globally, around BP Group assets and third-party relationships. GDIST has traders, originators, marketers and management in London, Rotterdam, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices in areas such as Dubai, China, Indonesia, West Africa, China and Latin America.

The GDIST team in RPTA covers all relevant market products and segments for the Americas geography (including interaction with the relevant regional T&S offices), as well as global arb flows and paper exposures.

GDIST is accountable for;

Managing and optimising the supply and trading portfolios for our group partners in bp’s Customers and Products division for all middle & heavy distillate as well as biological feedstocks and biodiesel grades

Managing and optimising our direct-to-consumer Marine business across middle, heavy and bio distillate product grades.

Entrepreneurial trading physical middle & heavy distillate globally to contribute to the Group

Originating business to decarbonise the GDIST customer set, across marine, aviation and ground fuels, as well as across the breadth of our product suite

Providing commercial leadership, and the bulk of commercial delivery, in the bio space, which ranges from feedstocks trading, through commercially managing bp’s and third-party production, to the marketing of finished grade bio-distillate products, as well as trading and handling renewable credits

Provide paper execution and risk management services for the group and to entrepreneurially trade paper markets associated with middle & heavy distillates to make valuable contributions for the group

At bp, we have an opportunity for a dynamic individual with Oil trading and regional experience, as well as critical thinking and deal-making capabilities, to join and lead our Distillates origination team in Chicago.



The RPTA Senior Originator will:

Work closely with the GDIST Regional Leadership Team to identify, articulate and implement the region’s origination strategy.

Work closely with the GDIST traders to deliver new business opportunities that can be monetised through the trading team’s capabilities

Work closely with BP Group team members to ensure GDIST input is considered and applied to the development of Group strategies, to include, but not limited to the global biofuels “Transition Growth Engine.”

Originate, develop and deliver relevant deals and projects in service of all of the above

Lead the wider team of GDIST marketers, originators and other business development support staff in region, as well as act as a senior member of the Regional Leadership Team

The RPTA Origination Lead is a peer of similar individuals based in Europe and Singapore, and as such will also be responsible to the Global Executive Team for the generation and delivery of overall Distillates business development activities.

About the role

Reporting to the GDIST Global COO, but with strong links into the Regional Senior Book Leader, key accountabilities include:

Bring market insights to provide strategic input to the development and execution of GDIST RPTA Strategy, becoming a subject matter authority in the GDIST product suite and trading strategies.

Source and deliver scalable and material Distillates deals, projects and investment opportunities, including both near-term Gross Margin and long-term NPV projects.

Leverage experience and track record to develop relationships and originate Distillates transactions with diverse counterparties

Act as a “player-coach” within the team, providing leadership to members of the Origination and Marketing teams and developing junior talent.

Originate a pipeline of opportunities at different stages of development whilst ensuring delivery of priority deals; maintain a hopper of projects (and set the example for utilisation of relevant CRM systems)

Maintain a strong network across T&S trading benches, functions and management, as well as Midstream and C&P biofuels teams; act as a connector between the GDIST bench and bp’s broader business development community.

Lead deal teams through bp’s internal approval process and external contracting from lead to term sheet to contract execution through initial deal implementation.

Draw on experience and input from bp traders and functions to develop deal structures and agreements that capture maximum bp value from opportunities while mitigating risks.

Identify efficiencies and opportunities in the strategy model to reduce commercial, operational, and functional complexity across the GDIST portfolio; be a leader amongst the Chicago functional leads

Champion the understanding and adherence to bp policies, trading compliance policies and standards, and to its Code of Conduct.

Work to optimize value, assess risk and deliver opportunities with internal teams including Legal, Compliance and control functions

Be a contributing member to the global GDIST Exec and origination leadership team, ensuring good communications and sharing of best practice

About you

Essential criteria:

In-depth knowledge of Oil (both hydrocarbon and bio-distillate) trading, products, and industry and market dynamics, so as to be able to engage with a wide range of Distillates counterparts,, develop deals among a range of participants, and represent the book professionally at all external engagements

Experience, seniority (ideally 10+ years of relevant experience) to be able to perform both the individual contributor and leadership aspects of the role

Commercially: Understand value drivers and counterparty perceptions of value in all potential deal constructs and structures Ability to build relationships and trust with customers, counterparties and partners Ability to engage and build consensus across all levels of the bp organization from functional support to traders to senior management. In-depth experience in understanding and negotiating commodity contracts, with strong understanding of risk/return tradeoffs and contractual mitigations.

Other attributes Ability to prioritise and organize work Eager self-starter, with track record of innovation and creativity to identify and evaluate opportunities, build businesses, and lay out strategic plans. Numerate and analytical with an obsession for details Open communication style and ability to build and nurture internal and external relationships



Desirable criteria:

Extensive and recurring success in Distillates trading and/or origination activities

Experience in oil/liquids/biofuels project development and downstream activities

Experience in project financing

Experience in mentoring, developing, and/or leading commercial teams

Proficiency in English (verbal and written communication).

About us

At bp, we provide an exciting environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, continuous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Trading & Shipping

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.



Join us and help us achieve these goals by:

developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities

collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that contribute to bp’s assets and flows

delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insight

navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea

acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in

maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and well-rounded risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe compliant and efficient way at all times

empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

