Distillates Trader West Africa

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, managing a proprietary trading book, initiating and maintaining positions based on current market conditions, delivering transactions and providing market access for the compliance and trading needs of BP’s assets.



Job Description:

Team Synopsis:

Global Distillates Trading and Origination (GDIST) is part of the T&S Refined Products Trading Organization. It trades BaseOil, FuelOil, Gasoil, Diesel, Biofuels and Jet Fuel globally around our assets and third-party relationships in sectors that include Aviation, Marine, GroundFuels & Lubricants. As a business we have traders in London, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices in areas such as the Middle East, Australia, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Russia.

Role summary:

This position based in our London office will be primarily focused on entrepreneurial trading in both physical and financial markets for crude, distillate and fuel oil across the UK for BP Oil International trading business. Market traders are responsible for representing BP in the commodity and financial markets. The GDIST trader will initiate and execute trading strategies based on current economic, political, and financial conditions to deliver the financial plan of the book. It is the goal of GDIST and Refined Products Trading Europe to be the most respected energy trader.

Key Accountabilities:

Own a portion of the Distillate Options risk/exposure across various underlying financial instruments

Consistently generate fundamentally based and well thought out trading ideas in the Hydrocarbon markets

Actively contribute/participate to the global Distillate market fundamental view

Keep informed of the relevant regulatory environment to ensure trading remains fully compliant and to identify opportunities to extract incremental value

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail on trade entry and position management

Contribute to the strategic vision on how to build and sustainably grow the Distillate book

Development and maintain 3rd party relationships

Working with Downstream partners to monetise BP’s Assets

Essential experience and job requirements:

Previous commodity trading experience

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others

Experience in managing counterparty and customer relationships

Detailed knowledge of the Distillate supply & trading industry

Ability to think creatively and adapt to a changing environment

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail.

Knowledge of regulatory framework, fundamental balances and quality parameters for Distillate globally

Strong bias for action

Ability to deliver results under pressure (both time pressure and market volatilities)

Knowledge of the BP new deal assurance process, including legal, compliance, regulatory reporting and financial reporting processes.

Knowledge of BP’s deal entry and exposure management systems

Knowledge in understanding of BP Assets, key customers and how we optimise supply

Essential Education:

Successful completion of T&S's assessed trader’s course (ATC) with a Recommended outcome and/or have previous commodity trading experience



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Collaboration, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



