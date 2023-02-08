Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

This position will work within a team based environment and will be responsible for the receipt of goods and raw materials, as well as the picking, staging, and shipment of finished goods. The distribution technician will operate and maintain production equipment in a safe and efficient manner. This role will focus on the picking/staging and shipping of finished goods to a number of network warehouses.

Key Accountabilities

Perform all work in a safe and efficient manner while following documented written procedures Work in a cooperative manner with others to receive raw materials, package finished products, and ship lubricants in a manner that promotes safety and environmental compliance. Comply with BP and OSHA standards Operate forklift or other powered equipment in a safe and efficient manner to load, unload, stack and stage product Maintain equipment, materials, and work areas to ensure they are clean, safe, and organized. Correctly handles and completes all associated paperwork to provide accurate records of daily transactions allowing for prompt inventory control as well as compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations for shipments Set up and operate machinery to inspect, fill, weigh, label, and pack containers with products and materials Observe operations and inspect packaged items for conformance with specifications Pick/stage and ship finished goods to various warehouses, ensuring on time shipments and required processes are followed

Crucial Education

High School Diploma or equivalent

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a manufacturing environment with production, warehouse, or process experience.

Must be qualified to safely operate a forklift

Must have basic math skills

Must have good oral and written communication skills. Excellent interpersonal skills

Must have a strong understanding of computer programs (i.e. E-mail, Internet, Data Entry, Document Review).

Must be well organized and diligent to details.

Must be a self-starter and highly motivated

Must have ability to work unsupervised and demonstrate Safety Leadership

Must be systematic, results oriented and possess a pragmatic approach to solving problems.

Ability to work a flex work schedule as needed

Desirable criteria

Partnership and team-working - the ability to work with others to make a real difference

Performance Bias – The ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance.

Taking the lead - - The ability and willingness to take the lead when the situation requires

Wise Decisions - The ability to make informed and effective decisions

Working knowledge and experience with SAP is a bonus

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!