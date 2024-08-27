Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Distribution Technician will work within a team-based environment and will be responsible for the receipt of goods and raw materials. The Distribution Technician will also be responsible for the picking, staging, and shipment of finished goods, and operating and maintaining production equipment in a safe and efficient manner. This role will focus on the picking/staging and shipping of finished goods to a number of network warehouses.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform all work in a safe and efficient manner while following documented written procedures.

Work in a cooperative manner with others to receive raw materials, package finished products, and ship lubricants in a manner that promotes safety and environmental compliance. Comply with BP and OSHA standards.

Operate forklift or other powered equipment in a safe and efficient manner to load, unload, stack and stage product.

Maintain equipment, materials, and work areas to ensure they are clean, safe, and organized.

Correctly handles and completes all associated paperwork to provide accurate records of daily transactions allowing for prompt inventory control as well as compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations for shipments.

Set up and operate machinery to inspect, fill, weigh, label, and pack containers with products and materials.

Observe operations and inspect packaged items for conformance with specifications.

Pick/stage and ship finished goods to various warehouses, ensuring on time shipments and required processes are followed.

Essential Education & Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent.

3 years of experience in a manufacturing environment with production, warehouse, or process experience.

Must be qualified to safely operate a forklift.

Must have basic math skills.

Must have good oral and written communication skills. Excellent interpersonal skills

Must have a strong understanding of computer programs (i.e. E-mail, Internet, Data Entry, Document Review).

Must be well organized and attentive to details.

Must be a self-starter and highly motivated.

Must have ability to work unsupervised and demonstrate Safety Leadership

Must have good oral and written communication skills. Excellent interpersonal skills.

Must be systematic, results oriented and possess a pragmatic approach to solving problems.

Must be able to work a flex work schedule as needed.

Desirable Criteria:

Working knowledge and experience with SAP

The ability to work with others to make a real difference.

The ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance.

The ability and willingness to take the lead when the situation requires.

The ability to make informed and effective decisions.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Quality, Safety



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.