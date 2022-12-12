Distributor Account Manager

Job summary

The Account Manager is responsible for supporting delivery of sales performance and profitability for bp’s Fuel Cards business within the Indirect portfolio of UK Fleet Partners who sell onto car & van, and truck & bus fleets. This is achieved through working closely with our key Distributor partners to maximise current and new business opportunities.

This is a Home Based role, which can be performed from most UK locations.

What will you be doing?!!

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Direct Sales experience, including business development.

Demonstrable financial awareness/ability to understand & apply financial modelling tools.

Excellent communication and networking skills, ability to handle high level relationships

Experienced negotiator with excellent influencing and interpersonal skills.

Good IT skills with an ability to understand new systems and processes.

Influential team player

Understanding of the B2B cards business/Fleet market (preferred)

Understanding of Indirect Channel and customer management (preferred)

Other Requirements

Travel required

Working closely with the Fuel Cards Partner Manager in maintaining relationships and developing business with our key Distributor Partners.Understanding operational performance of the Distributors and making recommendations to improve overall profitability.Understand interconnections of the Distributor partners, parent companies and subsidiaries, and build appropriate relationships with the key stakeholders.Work closely with bp Fleet team to understand and maximise profitability across channels, taking into account impact on Distributor performance.Understand Fleet customer needs, identifying, characterising, developing and formulising specific/bespoke sources of value.Ensure customer account information and data is accurately gained and maintained according to designated business processes.Prepare all business cases in line with established templates/models to the required standard with timely submission for appropriate sign off within DOA.Understand bp UK and Fleet strategy in order to optimise positive Gross Profitability.Collect and feedback customer insights and market intelligence to differentiate and position BP offer.Up to 25%