Distributor Account Manager - South America

Customers & Products



Sales Group



This role will be working for Castrol Marine & Energy sector.Responsible for managing local distributor partners/intermediaries/resellers. Accountable for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and responsible for delivering the financial performance targets through robust Joint Business Plans and driving/monitoring performance to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.Sustainable growth in the indirect channel is a key priority and the role leads the prospecting and portfolio acquisition of new distributors in territory to deliver a targeted footprint of high quality distributor partners in line with business strategy. Accountable for providing training on products and services, coaching third parties ensuring that the indirect channel salesforce is capable and equipped to serve as the voice for the GME business in front of customers.



*IT IS MANDATORY TO SUBMIT YOUR RESUME IN ENGLISH.



Executes the annual and multi-year strategic plans for indirect sales, supporting the development of channel strategies to improve the whole value chain and ensure excellent standards and delivery to customer. Ensures delivery of financial targets through managing regional deliverables and price interventions as defined by our competitive strategy (Eg. Joint Business Plans (JBP), Distributor Offer, Upselling, Indirect sector focus for growth, SmartGains etc.)

Develops, agrees (both internally and externally) and implements a Joint Business Plan with the distributor/channel partner, taking in-year and longer term views, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents including, sales performance, sales capability, customer offer deployment and HSSE and ethics and compliance etc.

Inputs and influences people resource allocations of the third party partner to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory

Influences, coaches and motivates sales teams of third party partners, targeting standardized execution of customer offers and programmes. Makes available resources such as distributor academy, marketing collateral, digital tools and training to develop capability making distributor as self-sufficient as possible

Actively promotes, champions and leads delivery through the SmartGains framework, manages implementation KPI's and ensures distributors have the right capabilities to execute with excellence. Supports distributor in building value case testimonials and actively promotes/shares best practice.

Makes joint customer calls with Platinum distributors to support development of capability and driving SmartGains framework implementation.

Develops insight from customers, market sectors, competitors to provide customer/ market intelligence to enable brand distinctiveness and feed offer pipeline.

Leads virtual customer account teams to meet customer needs drawing support from Customer Operations, GBS, and Technical Service teams including a clear delegation of responsibilities.



Distributor pricing decisions within DOA

Accountable for the financial performance delivery; volume, turnover, debtors.



Required: Bachelor’s degree.

Desirable: Technical Degree such as Chemical, Mechanical or Industrial is desirable.





Minimum of 5 years of experience in similar role.

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

B2B sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance.



Fluent English & Spanish is mandatory. Portuguese is desirable.

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the channel

Comfortable with leveraging digital tools and applications to support the selling process and enhancing customer experience.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritization and time management.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.