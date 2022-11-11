Yes - up to 100%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Distributor Business Manager is primarily responsible in planning and manage sales activities within the assigned Distributor territory(s) through Distributor Sales Representatives following the WCSC process and the agreed Permanent Journey Plan (PJP) to achieve the sales target, and KPIs for the assigned territory (s). This position reports to Regional Sales Manager – Distributor.



Accountabilities:

To ensure full compliance to all HSSE and Ethics standards – responsible for clear communication and raising the awareness of HSSE to Distributor partners, customers, and contractors. The appropriate training and education program will need to be implemented with regular HSSE audits

To achieve and exceed the Volume and KPI targets for Distributor channel – responsibility not limited to sell-in volume/value only but also be responsible for sell-out volume/value of distributors, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and strategic marketing program within the channel.

To ensure excellence in execution of company business plan and activities through Distributor Sales Representative (DSR) which includes; Complete Range selling, Merchandising, and Outlet penetration. This could be done by building DSR capability and working process through WCSC field-coaching and appropriate training.

Manage business relationships with Distributor, Key Workshop owner, and Key customers, as well as collaborate team working with internal cross-function i.e. Marketing, CSU or other related function

Co-ordinate and support integrated lubes business management (LBM) with Distributor Sales Executive (DE) that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning in responsible area.

OMS: Risk – Personal safety: Provide a safe working environment by systematically identifying and assessing safety hazards and mitigating the potential risks to people – driving safety is the top priority.

OMS: Privilege to Operate - Customer focus: Develop and maintain transparent, sustainable BP customer relationships.

Requirement:

a. Educational background

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any related field.

b. Experience (years and nature)

Minimum. 3-5 years of experience in distributor sales management, preferably in Automotive or related industry

Marketing or Trade Marketing experience, especially in Automotive industries, will be considered as an advantage

Fair in spoken and written English will be advantage

Flexible to relocate and travel up-country

Excel and PowerPoint skill are necessary

c. Other