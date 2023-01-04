Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
The Distributor Business Manager is to manage local distributor partners and develop new distributors in the sales territory or geography. The role is accountable for delivery of the CVO indirect sales strategy and is responsible for financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin. The role is also responsible of finding prospect partners in blank regions, coaching distributors, and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.