Job summary

The Distributor Business Manager is to manage local distributor partners and develop new distributors in the sales territory or geography. The role is accountable for delivery of the CVO indirect sales strategy and is responsible for financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin. The role is also responsible of finding prospect partners in blank regions, coaching distributors, and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.

Develop and implement territory business plans according to PU business strategy

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Gross Turnover and GM.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, including: sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions sales capability (skills and knowledge) customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction brand representation and compliance HSSE and Ethical compliance

Develop new partners/customers in targeted regions. Identify new distributors to cover the blank region in assigned territories. Train and develop distributors’ team to quickly catch up and take market share in the targeted regions. Lead the fleet business development in the targeted region with value selling skills.

Ensure the sales tools and system is effectively implemented by distributors in the area.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Bachelor degree or above

Minimum 5 years working experience in distributor sales and management

Deep knowledge in commercial vehicle spare parts open market is a necessary

Successful Experience in developing business in new regions

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level

Team management experience will be a plus.