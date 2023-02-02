Distributor Business Manager

Responsible for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing local distributor partners / intermediaries/resellers; also takes responsibility for prospecting partners, coaching third parties and driving/monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
