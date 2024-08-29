Distributor Business Manager - Brazil South

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.



bp manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.



The Distributor Business Manager is responsible for the sales volume and scorecard performance of its assigned distributors in the south of Brazil. Accountable to drive results and performance, managing distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance, ensuring that product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with Castrol’s guidelines. The role performs detailed plans and handles sales processes in the region with focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model.



Key accountabilities



• Execute, accompany and manage the distributors under their charge, creating route-to- market optimization proposals

• Build a deep knowledge of the market in which Castrol operates and explore the potential of the region in order to increase sales volume and attract new customers

• Monitor the Scorecard metrics and performance of distributors and direct accounts to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities. Accountable for sales results building and implementing action plans when performance is not at target, identifying actions to close gaps

• Conduct monthly robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff, reporting gain and lost account results internally

• Sales forecasting in a monthly basis as part of region’s demand plan. Analysing and protecting base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts

• Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and company’s approach on direct and indirect sales efforts, ensuring distributors´ understanding

• Guarantee that the distributors are follows all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards

• Responsible to ensure accuracy is maintained and that accounts receivables are current and update to date

• Share with the marketing team competitive threats and trends

• Use effectively the Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to handle the account relationships. Building sustainable partnerships throughout the customer organization and within Castrol



Essential Education & Experience



• Bachelors´ degree in business, finance, marketing or any related field

• 5 to 8 years of experience in sales, managing distributors. Indirect sales experience in the lubricant industry will be great!

• Proven cross functional project management experience, working in a multi-layer organization

• Strong experience in the execution of marketing programs and offers

• Positive relationship management, leadership, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders

• Intermediate English level

• Experience with Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, and/or TurfView

NOTE: The candidate could be located in any of the following states: São Paulo, Parana or Rio Grande do Sul.



At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.





Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Marketing, Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Distribution Business, Distributor Management, Distributor Networks, Distributor Relationships, Indirect Sales, Indirect sales capability development, Indirect Sales Channels, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Marketing Programs, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.