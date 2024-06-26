Entity:Customers & Products
Distributor Business Manager (Bursa) role exists to manage local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography. The role is accountable for delivery of the indirect sales strategy and is responsible for delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue. The role is also responsible of finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.
Job location: Bursa
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!
In this role you will (be):
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.