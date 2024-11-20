Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as Distributor Business Manager – East Africa!

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

You will be the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. DBMs get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

In this role you will (be):

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews,

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Accountable to manage distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance and ensure product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with bp’s guidelines.

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Accountable to ensure Turfview accuracy is maintained and that accounts receivables with distributors is current and update to date.

Provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products and communicate to marketing competitive threats and trends.

Complete detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers applying the indirect sales model.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and use the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Define the distributors targets, performance metrics and business plans in line with the organization’s objective

Pricing decisions in line with DOA.

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

University degree in related field

Customer and channel management experience.

Confirmed cross functional project management experience and working within multi layers of an organization.

Proven expertise in performing impactful marketing programs

Experience in the management of programs and offers. learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment.

Interpersonal skills with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization.

Ability to communicate, engage, build relationships with key partners and influence senior leadership and key business partners.

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounts Receivable (AR), Account strategy and business planning, Business Performance Review, Channels Marketing, Contract Management, Customer Profitability Analysis, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Segmentation, Customer Value, Distributor Management, Product Knowledge, Sales Process, Value Chain



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.