Distributor Business Manager - Indirect, Turkey

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Distributor Sales Manager role exists to manage local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography. The role is accountable for delivery of the indirect sales strategy and is responsible for delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue. The role is also responsible of finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Implement country indirect business strategy within territory by translating it into clear business plans.

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Influence, coach and motivate sales teams of distributor partners targeting standardised execution of customer offers and programs.

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, and in particular regarding:

sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions

sales capability (skills and knowledge)

customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction

financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance

brand representation and compliance

HSSE and Ethical compliance

Collect results from the execution of the offers by distributor teams within territory, analyse against the planning, and run (min) quarterly reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if necessary.

Share field findings and experience at team level, extracting comparable information.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups.

Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation.



University degree

Experience in distributor sales roles

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



