Distributor Business Manager - Jakarta

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to create action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Accountable to manage distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance and ensure product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with bp’s guidelines.

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Accountable to ensure Turfview accuracy is maintained and that accounts receivables with distributors is current and update to date.

Provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products and communicate to marketing competitive threats and trends.

Execute detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers utilizing the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Education Background Requirement

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Required Experience

Customer and channel management experience. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.