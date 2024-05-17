Distributor Business Manager - Kanpur

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Distributor Business Manager based at Kanpur at details mentioned below.

Role synopsis - Profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective process of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts. To manage a team of competent DSR, FMR and SO. Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot.

What you will deliver!

Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability

Drive customer (key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol

Drive and ensure adherence to Extraordinary Sales Call @ FDFT. Also ensure supply @ FDFT Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring.

Capability building and improving value by closely adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance handle distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to create action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and is responsible for the execution of the action plan.

Implement detailed plans and handle sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers applying the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to handle all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Embrace and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to accept change and challenge the status quo.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Phenomenal degree of Leading People Competency

BP Behaviours that are considered significant for successful delivery in this role.

Build strong relationships based on trust and open discussion.

Pursue detailed management through standardization, clarification and the elimination of defects.

Support those I work with and help to build the efficiency of my team to achieve the best results.

Experience

5 - 10 years in channel sales, experience of handling distributors is essential, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four-wheeler driving license.

Education –

Bachelor’s degree in engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.