Distributor Business Manager - North Sumatera

The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company business. DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor and key account plan for Key Account. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor and Key Account customers advocate the company products and services correctly, coaching distributor sales team, managing Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.
The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.