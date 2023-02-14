Distributor Business Manager - North Sumatera

Job summary

The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company business. DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor and key account plan for Key Account. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor and Key Account customers advocate the company products and services correctly, coaching distributor sales team, managing Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manages sales, prospecting, performance management (eg trade loan) and marketing / channel initiatives through a distributor sales force to drive mutual value.

Manages and reviews prospect pipeline to ensure accurate and timely information is entered into the system to monitor progress of lead and calculate potential sales activity.

Identifies the relevant market and competitor trends and uses them to influence short-term and long-term sales forecasting and planning. • Successfully completes forecasting, using the existing processes, organisation and tools, and cross checks where appropriate to improve the forecast accuracy.

Strong ability sharing knowledge and coaching distributor sales team align with WCSC (World Class Sales Call). Provide both positive and developmental feedback on a consistent basis to distributor sales force with clarity, support, insight, motivation and encouragement.

Develop a strong professional working relationship with Distributors and Key Accounts, functions, and teams with sometimes differing focus to foster long-lasting relationships.

Modifies sales strategies in response to company changes/ information provided by group leaders to leverage new business opportunities and threats to BP Group.

Responsible for the clear communication, and raising the awareness of HSSE and Ethics standards, to all distributors and their staff, customers, intermediaries, and contractors within their arena. conducting business in an ethical manner.

A Bachelor’s Degree or above.

Minimum 5 years experience in sales and customer management in automotive lubricants / fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with experience in Distributor sales and Management.

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers is essential

Experience of handling a large geography with a complex business environment is a must

Self motivated, team player and able to work independently and have good business acumen

Good communication, presentation, selling and influencing skills

Good organizational skills, Excel skills and good in data analysis.

Willing to travel across assigned territory

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.

The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.