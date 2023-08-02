Distributor Business Manager

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



To ensure full compliance to all HSSE and Ethics standards – responsible for clear communication and raising the awareness of HSSE to Distributor partners, customers, and contractors. The appropriate training and education program will need to be implemented with regular HSSE audits



To achieve and exceed the Volume and KPI targets for Distributor channel – responsibility not limited to sell-in volume/value only but also be responsible for sell-out volume/value of distributors, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and strategic marketing program within the channel.



To ensure excellence in execution of company business plan and activities through Distributor Sales Representative (DSR) which includes; Complete Range selling, Merchandising, and Outlet penetration. This could be done by building DSR capability and working process through WCSC field-coaching and appropriate training.



Manage business relationships with Distributor, Key Workshop owner, and Key customers, as well as collaborate team working with internal cross-function or other related function.



Co-ordinate and support integrated lubes business management (LBM) with Distributor Sales Executives (DE) that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning in responsible area.



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.