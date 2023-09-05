Distributors are playing an increasingly important role in the delivery of our strategy. As we seek to build deeper, longer-term relationships with our chosen Distributor partners, there is a global trend to larger more material partners in the channels & geographies in which they operate. The Distributor Business Manager is the key interface between the company and the Distributor and is focused on building a business partnership philosophy of ‘sell through and market with’.
Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Distributors are playing an increasingly important role in the delivery of our strategy. As we seek to build deeper, longer-term relationships with our chosen Distributor partners, there is a global trend to larger more material partners in the channels & geographies in which they operate. The Distributor Business Manager is the key interface between the company and the Distributor and is focused on building a business partnership philosophy of ‘sell through and market with’.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our team as a Distributor Business Manager, Nordics.
Distributors are playing an increasingly important role in the delivery of our strategy. As we seek to build deeper, longer-term relationships with our chosen Distributor partners, there is a global trend to larger more material partners in the channels & geographies in which they operate. The Distributor Business Manager is the key interface between the company and the Distributor and is focused on building a business partnership philosophy of ‘sell through and market with’.
It is a home-based role that can be filled from Denmark or the Nordics countries.
In this role You will:
Be responsible for the development as well as the execution of the Indirect Sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing exclusive and non-exclusive ambassadors for both Automotive and Industrial Indirect business.
This takes ownership for prospecting partners, mentoring third parties and driving/supervising their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value and growth for the company in line with the strategy, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility. Amongst others:
What You will need to be successful:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.