Distributors are playing an increasingly important role in the delivery of our strategy. As we seek to build deeper, longer-term relationships with our chosen Distributor partners, there is a global trend to larger more material partners in the channels & geographies in which they operate. The Distributor Business Manager is the key interface between the company and the Distributor and is focused on building a business partnership philosophy of ‘sell through and market with’.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team as a Distributor Business Manager, Nordics.

It is a home-based role that can be filled from Denmark or the Nordics countries.

In this role You will:

Be responsible for the development as well as the execution of the Indirect Sales strategy and delivery of the financial performance targets through managing exclusive and non-exclusive ambassadors for both Automotive and Industrial Indirect business.

This takes ownership for prospecting partners, mentoring third parties and driving/supervising their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value and growth for the company in line with the strategy, whilst providing training on products and services. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility. Amongst others:

Develop and agree (both internally and externally) the annual business plan for each distributor/channel partner in the area of responsibility, same as supporting the development of regional strategies to improve the whole value chain and ensure excellent standards and delivery to customers to achieve financial targets.

These business plans cover:

all marketing P’s (product, price, promotion, place) and are aligned with the overall business strategy,

the internal marketing initiatives,

the Distributor capability expectations as well as the compliance with BP HSSE and Ethical standards.

Implement the annual business plan with the Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents, in particular regarding: sales performance including forecasting sales capability (skills and knowledge) customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction financial and cash flow performance brand representation and compliance HSSE and Ethical compliance

Collect results from the execution, and analyze against the planning (sell- in and sell out), and run (min) quarterly reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if necessary

Share field findings and experience at team level, extracting comparable information

Availability for the Distributor Sales team members and/or Distributor Sales Representative.

Understand and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role, as part of the Sales role card.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Manages the regional sales pipeline to ensure the appropriate sales activity level and collaborates across functions to integrate and simplify systems and processes to improve the value proposition.

Drive people resource allocations of the third-party partner to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory if applicable.

Coaches and motivates sales teams of third-party partners, targeting standardized execution of customer offers and programmes.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree or equivalent

Proficiency in “business English” and Swedish is required, other Nordics languages are desirable

Driving licence

Category management experience is essential

Substantial experience in a sales role, preferably in the automotive/industrial industry as appropriate, ideally in lubricants

B2B2C understanding on Mastery level required, ability to work on Director / Board member level as well as within the organization of the partner on different levels

Intercultural competence required, working cross border in different countries and regions

Marketing and Distributor business experience (for at least 3 years) desirable



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.