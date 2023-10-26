Distributor Business Manager - Sambhalpur

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, handling local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, mentoring distributors and supervising their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
About Castrol India
Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.
We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.
We are currently looking for Distributor Business Manager in Sambalpur. More details below:
Summary:
Profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective process of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts.
To lead a team of proficient DSR, FMR and SO.
Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot.
What will you deliver
BP Behaviours that are considered significant for successful delivery in this role :
Education and experience:
Experience of 5 - 12 years in channel sales, experience of leading distributors is essential, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade.
Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.
Education - Minimum Bachelor’s Degree
in Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer Relationships, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Indirect Sales Channels, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Profitability, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.