Distributor Business Manager - Sambhalpur

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, handling local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, mentoring distributors and supervising their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Distributor Business Manager in Sambalpur. More details below:

Summary:

Profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective process of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts.

To lead a team of proficient DSR, FMR and SO.

Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot.

What will you deliver

Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability.

Drive customer (key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol.

Drive and ensure adherence to World Class Sales Call @ FDFT. Also ensure supply @ FDFT Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring.

Capability building and growing value by rigorously adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management.

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and detailed review of Scorecard metrics and performance handle distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to build action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and is responsible for the execution of the action plan.

Implement detailed plans and run sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers using indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Embrace and use the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to accept change and challenge the status quo.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Phenomenal degree of Leading People Proficiency.

BP Behaviours that are considered significant for successful delivery in this role :

Build positive relationships based on trust and transparent discussion

Pursue detailed management through standardisation, clarification and the elimination of defects

Support those I work with and help to build the efficiency of my team to achieve the best results

Education and experience:

Experience of 5 - 12 years in channel sales, experience of leading distributors is essential, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade.

Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.

Education - Minimum Bachelor’s Degree

in Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more .



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer Relationships, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Indirect Sales Channels, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Profitability, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.