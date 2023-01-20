Distributor Business Manager - Satna

About Castrol India Limited
Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.
Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.
We are currently looking for Distribution Business Manager based at Satna with details mentioned below:
Role Synopsis: The incument will be responsible for profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts. To develop a team of competent DSR, FMR and SO. Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot
Key Accountabilities