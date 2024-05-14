Distributor Business Manager - Surat

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Key Outcomes:

> Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability

> Drive customer (key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol

> Drive and ensure adherence to Premier Sales Call @ FDFT. Also ensure supply @ FDFT Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring.

>Capability building and growing value by closely adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

>Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and detailed review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to build action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and leads the execution of the action plan.

> Implement detailed plans and run sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model.

> Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

> Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

> Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

> Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to adopt change and challenge the status quo.

Crucial requirement:

> Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Great degree of Leading People Proficiency

> BP Behaviours that are considered meaningful for successful delivery in this role :

> Build positive relationships based on trust and transparent discussion

> Pursue detailed management through standardisation, clarification and the elimination of defects

> Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results

Experience

> Experience of 5 - 12 years in channel sales, experience of managing distributors is essential, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

> Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.

Education

> Minimum Bachelor’s Degree

> In Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.