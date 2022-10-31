Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Distributor Business Manager - Vadodara

Distributor Business Manager - Vadodara

  • Location India - Gujarat - Baroda
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142217BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.

We are currently looking for DBM Vadodara based at Vadodara with details mentioned below:

The incumbent will be responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Supports a profitable portfolio of accounts and prospects in indirect sales, developing existing relationships with customers and delivering profitable growth via new customer acquisitions.
  • Influences, coaches and motivates sales teams of distributor/ third party partners targeting standardised execution of customer offers and programmes and inputs and influences people resource allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory.
  • Participates in sales opportunities and regularly reviews the indirect sales risk pipeline to maximise team profitability, assisting the team to maximise their effective time in attracting and retaining business.
  • Conducts sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, supporting tender activity, resolving customer operational issues and monitoring pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value.
  • Drives new offers, building a deep understanding of the market, and actively supports prospecting activities, developing a pipeline of opportunities through more detailed customer analysis.
  • Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.\\r\\n\\r\\n
