Distributor Business Manager - Vijayawada

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Distribution Business Manager based at Vijayawada with details mentioned below:



Role Synopsis: Profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts. To develop a team of competent DSR, FMR and SO. Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot

Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability

Drive customer ( key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol

Drive and ensure adherence to World Class Sales Call @ FDFT. Also ensure supply @ FDFT Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring

Capability building and maximizing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to create action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Execute detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers utilizing the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree In Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable

Experience of 3 - 12 years in channel sales, experience of managing distributors is essential, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.

BP Behaviors that are considered important for successful delivery in this role:

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Pursue systematic management through standardization, clarification and the elimination of defects

Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best result

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Great degree of Leading People Competency

