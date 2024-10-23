Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hardworking people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking dedicated experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricant's market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Distributor Business Manager - VIjayawada based and details mentioned.

Let me tell you about the role

Profitable volume and revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts.

To develop a team of competent DSR, FMR and SO.

Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot

What you will deliver:

> Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability

> Drive customer ( key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol

> Drive and ensure adherence to Extraordinary Sales Call @ FDFT. Also ensure supply @ FDFT Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring .

>Capability building and maximizing value by closely adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

>Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance handle distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to create action plan to Regional Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and is responsible for the execution of the action plan.

> Execute detailed plans and handle sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers utilizing the indirect sales model.

> Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

> Effective daily use of Customer Relationship Management tools to handle all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

> Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

> Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.



What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

> Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Great degree of Leading People Competency

> BP Behaviours that are considered important for successful delivery in this role :

> Build positive relationships based on trust and honest discussion

> Pursue detailed management through standardisation , clarification and the elimination of defects

> Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results



Experience:



> Experience of 5-8 years in channel sales, experience of managing distributors is essential, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

> Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.



Education

> Minimum Bachelor’s Degree

> In Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable

You will work with:

Internal Teams

Smollan Team

Distributors

Retailers

Mechanics



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

