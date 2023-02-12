Distributor Manager- B2C

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Distributor Managers are the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. DMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.
Key Accountabilities
