Distributor Manager- PCO/CVO Fleet

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Distributor Manager is the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. DM drives results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DM is accountable to create action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Accountable to manage distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance and ensure product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with bp’s guidelines.

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to direct and indirect sales efforts.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Accountable to ensure Turfview accuracy is maintained and that accounts receivables with distributors is current and update to date.

Provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products and communicate to marketing competitive threats and trends.

Execute detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers utilizing the indirect sales model.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Customer and channel management experience.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs and in the management of programs and offers.

Sound Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain.



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.