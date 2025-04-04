Distributor Sales Manager (DSM) - South

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Purpose:

To service and manage distributor in the territory. The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company business and the DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for each Distributor. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor advocates the company products and services correctly, managing the Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.

The arena of the DSM will include all designated and assigned Distributor within a territory and coaching distributor sales team

Manage distributor in the assigned territory.

Minimum 70% of time to be spent for market visit, analyses local market, customer and competitor data to identify business opportunities and threats. Utilizes analyzed data to inform future sales and demand planning.

Manages sales, prospecting, performance management ( eg trade loan ) and marketing/channel initiatives through a distributor sales force to drive mutual value.

Manages and reviews prospect pipeline to ensure accurate and timely information is entered into the system to monitor progress of lead and calculate potential sales activity.

Identifies the relevant market and competitor trends and uses them to influence short-term and long-term sales forecasting and planning.

Strong ability sharing knowledge and coaching distributor sales team align with WCSC (World Class Sales Call). Provide both positive and developmental feedback on a consistent basis to distributor sales force with clarity, support, insight, motivation and encouragement.

Develop a strong professional working relationship with Distributors, functions and teams with sometimes differing focus to foster long-lasting relationships

Modifies sales strategies in response to company changes/ information provided by group leaders to leverage new business opportunities and threats to BP Group

Responsible for the clear communication, and raising the awareness of HSSE and Ethics standards, to all distributors and their staff, customers, intermediaries and contractors within their arena.

Bachelor's degree

Relevant experience in distributor sales and management

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



