Distributor Sales Manager (JB or Malacca Based)

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
To service and lead distributors in the Southern region of Malaysia. The Distributor Sales Manager will be a business partner and shall lead successful implementation of a business plan for each Distributor. This includes ensuring the Distributors advocates the company products and services accurately, running the Distributors profitability and providing them with all the required support to deliver value to customers.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
