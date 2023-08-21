Distributor Sales Manager (JB or Malacca Based)

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Role Synopsis

To service and lead distributors in the Southern region of Malaysia. The Distributor Sales Manager will be a business partner and shall lead successful implementation of a business plan for each Distributor. This includes ensuring the Distributors advocates the company products and services accurately, running the Distributors profitability and providing them with all the required support to deliver value to customers.

Key Accountabilities

60% of time to be spent on market visits, analysing of local market, customer and competitor data, to identify opportunities and risks. Applying analyzed data advise sales and demand planning.

Lead sales, prospecting, performance management (eg trade loan) and marketing / channel initiatives.

Run and review prospect pipeline to ensure accurate and timely information is entered into the system to supervise progress of lead and calculate potential sales activity.

Identifies the relevant market and competitor trends and uses them to influence short-term and long-term sales forecasting and planning.

Strong ability sharing knowledge and mentoring distributor sales team align with WCSC (World Class Sales Call). Provide both positive and developmental feedback on a consistent basis to distributor sales force with transparency, support, insight, motivation and reassurance.

Develop a strong professional working relationship with Distributors, functions and teams with sometimes differing focus to nurture long-lasting relationships

Modifying sales strategies in response to company changes/ information provided by group leaders.

Responsible for the clear communication, and raising the awareness of HSSE and Ethics standards, to all distributors and their staff, customers, intermediaries and contractors within their arena.

Bachelor degree or above

Proven experience in distributor and key account management.

Experience in mentoring distributor sales team

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing expertly with large distributors

Desirable criteria

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and sophisticated business situations.



Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.