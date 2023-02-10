Distributor Sales Manager - OEM

Job summary

To service and manage OEM Distributor and direct OEM key accounts over whole Malaysia.



The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company’s business and the DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor advocates the company products and services correctly, managing the Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.



Key account management skills are needed to manage direct global OEM accounts and hunt for new OEM opportunities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Min 50% traveling time for market visit, on job coaching to distributor sales team,analyses local market, customer and competitors data to identify opportunities and threats

Using World Class Customer Management to manage key account customers and ensuring implementation of Lubricants sales strategy.

To achieve sales target set out for the assigned territory, which include Sales Volume, Gross Margin,NTO and distribution expansion as well as collection target.

Responsible for market penetration and increase new OEM accounts under distributor through superior prospect management.

Responsible for managing a fund budget and implementing all Sales, Marketing initiatives and Trade loan offer .These include the reporting back of successes and suggestions for improvements. This must be done in advance of launch date, thus allowing for WC (World Class) implementation.

Price monitoring & market intelligence to identify opportunity or risk for the channel

Plan and execute a journey plan for own and distributor sales that maximizes sales and the best use of the in-call time.

Strong ability to share knowledge with distributor sales team align with WCSC (World class Sales call) and ensure 100% execution level to trade to growth the business.

Forecasting demand planning to ensure smooth and healthy distributor stocks inventory.

Full compliance to all HSSE and Ethical standards and policies of BP. The role is responsible for conducting business in an ethical manner.