Distributor Sales Manager - OEM

To service and manage OEM Distributor and direct OEM key accounts over whole Malaysia.
The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company’s business and the DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor advocates the company products and services correctly, managing the Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.
Key account management skills are needed to manage direct global OEM accounts and hunt for new OEM opportunities.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: