  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Distributor Sales Manager - OEM

Distributor Sales Manager - OEM

Distributor Sales Manager - OEM

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145265BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

To service and manage OEM Distributor and direct OEM key accounts over whole Malaysia.

The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company’s business and the DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor advocates the company products and services correctly, managing the Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.

Key account management skills are needed to manage direct global OEM accounts and hunt for new OEM opportunities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Min 50% traveling time for market visit, on job coaching to distributor sales team,analyses local market, customer and competitors data to identify opportunities and threats
  • Using World Class Customer Management to manage key account customers and ensuring implementation of Lubricants sales strategy.
  • To achieve sales target set out for the assigned territory, which include Sales Volume, Gross Margin,NTO and distribution expansion as well as collection target.
  • Responsible for market penetration and increase new OEM accounts under distributor through superior prospect management.
  • Responsible for managing a fund budget and implementing all Sales, Marketing initiatives and Trade loan offer .These include the reporting back of successes and suggestions for improvements. This must be done in advance of launch date, thus allowing for WC (World Class) implementation.
  • Price monitoring & market intelligence to identify opportunity or risk for the channel
  • Plan and execute a journey plan for own and distributor sales that maximizes sales and the best use of the in-call time.
  • Strong ability to share knowledge with distributor sales team align with WCSC (World class Sales call) and ensure 100% execution level to trade to growth the business.
  • Forecasting demand planning to ensure smooth and healthy distributor stocks inventory.
  • Full compliance to all HSSE and Ethical standards and policies of BP. The role is responsible for conducting business in an ethical manner.


EXPECTED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS:
  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Marketing or equivalent.
  • Minimum 5 years' experience in sales and customer management in automotive lubricants / fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with experience in Distributor sales and Management.
  • Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers is essential
  • Experience of handling a large geography with a complex business environment is a must
  • Self-motivated, team player and able to work independently and have good business acumen
  • Good communication, presentation, selling and influencing skills
  • Good organizational skills, Master skill in Ms Excel and good in data analysis.
  • Advantage in speaking Multi languages
  • Willing to travel across assigned territory
  • Be role model the BP Values and Behaviours
  • Able to implement strategic and tactical business plans.
  • Able to drive the business with direct responsibility
  • A strong organization and team player to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organisations
  • Able to deal with and influence multi-cultural groups of stakeholders • Flexibility of thought and speed action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations
  • Able to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the Channel
  • Able to direct and lead WILG aligned business plans in Channel/ distribution network

