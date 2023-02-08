Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Distributor Sales Manager- South (Johor)

Distributor Sales Manager- South (Johor)

Distributor Sales Manager- South (Johor)

  • Location In Country - Flexible - In Country, Malaysia - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145266BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

To manage distributor and direct key account customers in the territory.

The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company business. DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor and key account plan for Key Account. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor and Key Account customers advocate the company products and services correctly, coaching distributor sales team, managing Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Manages sales, prospecting, performance management (eg trade loan) and marketing / channel initiatives through a distributor sales force to drive mutual value.
  • Manages and reviews prospect pipeline to ensure accurate and timely information is entered into the system to monitor progress of lead and calculate potential sales activity.
  • Identifies the relevant market and competitor trends and uses them to influence short-term and long-term sales forecasting and planning. • Successfully completes forecasting, using the existing processes, organisation and tools, and cross checks where appropriate to improve the forecast accuracy.
  • Strong ability sharing knowledge and coaching distributor sales team align with WCSC (World Class Sales Call). Provide both positive and developmental feedback on a consistent basis to distributor sales force with clarity, support, insight, motivation and encouragement.
  • Develop a strong professional working relationship with Distributors and Key Accounts, functions, and teams with sometimes differing focus to foster long-lasting relationships.
  • Modifies sales strategies in response to company changes/ information provided by group leaders to leverage new business opportunities and threats to BP Group.
  • Responsible for the clear communication, and raising the awareness of HSSE and Ethics standards, to all distributors and their staff, customers, intermediaries, and contractors within their arena. conducting business in an ethical manner.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS:
  • EY RESPONSIBILITIES:
  • Manages sales, prospecting, performance management (eg trade loan) and marketing / channel initiatives through a distributor sales force to drive mutual value.
  • Manages and reviews prospect pipeline to ensure accurate and timely information is entered into the system to monitor progress of lead and calculate potential sales activity.
  • Identifies the relevant market and competitor trends and uses them to influence short-term and long-term sales forecasting and planning. • Successfully completes forecasting, using the existing processes, organisation and tools, and cross checks where appropriate to improve the forecast accuracy.
  • Strong ability sharing knowledge and coaching distributor sales team align with WCSC (World Class Sales Call). Provide both positive and developmental feedback on a consistent basis to distributor sales force with clarity, support, insight, motivation and encouragement.
  • Develop a strong professional working relationship with Distributors and Key Accounts, functions, and teams with sometimes differing focus to foster long-lasting relationships.
  • Modifies sales strategies in response to company changes/ information provided by group leaders to leverage new business opportunities and threats to BP Group.
  • Responsible for the clear communication, and raising the awareness of HSSE and Ethics standards, to all distributors and their staff, customers, intermediaries, and contractors within their arena. conducting business in an ethical manner.

Apply Search all jobs at bp