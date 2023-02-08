Distributor Sales Manager- South (Johor)

To manage distributor and direct key account customers in the territory.
The Distributor is a business partner and an extension to the company business. DSM will be responsible for the successful implementation of a business plan for Distributor and key account plan for Key Account. This will include the use of the WCSC (World Class Sales Call), ensuring the Distributor and Key Account customers advocate the company products and services correctly, coaching distributor sales team, managing Distributor profitability and providing Distributors with all the required support to deliver value to customers.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: