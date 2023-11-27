Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team to improve profitability and sales opportunities by handling and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and crafting new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We develop limitless success, offering employees a wide-ranging learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

Role Summary:

Purpose of the Distributor sales specialist role is to drive Volume, Turnover & Overdue by acquiring and retaining Industrial customers through Indirect Channel.



Key Accountabilities:



• The role will also ensure profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective process of Company sales strategy through the indirect channel.

• The role is responsible to handle set of Distributors in given territory including their financial health for business.

• Develop and deliver the annual territory plan including Volume, Turnover, Overdue, Customer retention and acquisition for each distributor in the territory ensuring the plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

• Ensure long term growth by implementing prospecting strategy for the territory and for the distributors, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer.

• Handle distributor business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships including financial health of distributor. Drive distributor and his team to help achieve business goals.

• Ensure capability development, critical metric setting, Review and monitoring of Distributor Sales Representatives. Handle Local relationship with Sales Solution providers (wherever applicable). Ensure robust talent management process at distributor level.

• Ensure that the distributors implement elite customer service by, Identifying critical customer needs and match our Value Proposition to those needs, Execution of agreed activities and service levels to increase Customer and Company objectives and value, Handle customer relationships through the distributor and resolve issues if any, HSSE and Ethical compliance, Develop DB capability for customer acquisition & Management.

• Establish relationship with all critical customers. Handle customer business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships.

• Develop Distributor mid term Business plan in alignment with Distributor and team leader. Ensure detailed execution of agreed plan.

• Support organisation in developing appropriate strategy/ offer by proving appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments etc and being voice of customers.

• Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

•Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

• Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and growing value by closely adhering to safe, Ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management".

Skills & Proficiencies :

•Customer relationship management

• Sales analysis

• Relevant knowledge of Manufacturing Industry

• Territory management

• Ability to handle Distributor network and handling indirect sales representatives. Ability to lead and Empower team to achieve company objectives

• Ability to execute company offers, programmes with the help of distributor partners





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.