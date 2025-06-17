Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey. We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization. Apply now! Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets. At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally. We are currently looking for Distribution Sales Specialist - Chennai and details mentioned below: Let me tell you about the role!

> Purpose of the Distributor sales specialist role is to drive Volume, Turnover & Overdue by acquiring and retaining Industrial customers through Indirect Channel.

> The role will also ensure profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective technique of Company sales strategy through the indirect channel.

> The role is responsible to handle set of Distributors in given territory including their financial health for business,

> Develop and deliver the annual territory plan including Volume, Turnover, Overdue, Customer retention and acquisition for each distributor in the territory ensuring the plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

> Ensure long term growth by driving prospecting strategy for the territory and for the distributors, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, customer and relationship management and tender/offer.

> Handle distributor business reviews including financial health of distributor. Drive distributor and his team to help achieve business goals.

> Ensure capability development, critical metric setting, Review and monitoring of Distributor Sales Representatives. Handle Local relationship with Sales Solution providers (wherever applicable). Ensure robust talent management process at distributor level

> Ensure that the distributors implement outstanding customer service by, Identifying critical customer needs and match our Value Proposition to those needs, Execution of agreed activities and service levels to increase Customer and Company objectives and value, Handle customer relationships through the distributor and resolve issues if any, HSSE and Ethical compliance, Develop DB capability for customer acquisition & Management

> Establish relationship with all critical customers. Handle customer business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships.

> Develop Distributor mid term Business plan in alignment with Distributor and team leader. Ensure detailed plan

> Support organisation in developing appropriate strategy/ offer by proving appropriate competitor information, market trends, industry developments etc and being voice of customers

> Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

>Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our BP Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

> Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and growing value by closely adhering to safe, Ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management”



Minimum Graduate Engineering with business degree preferred

10 + years of experience in handling B2B customers and B2B distributor management. Candidates with good understanding of Industrial sectors will be preferred





Customer relationship management

Sales analysis

Relevant knowledge of Manufacturing Industry – Resourceful

Territory management - Skillful

Ability to handle Distributor network and handling indirect sales representatives.

Ability to lead and Empower team to achieve company objectives - Mastery

Ability to implement company offers, programmes with the help of distributor partners - Skillful



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



