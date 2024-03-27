Distributor Sales Specialist_Nagoya

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

●仕事内容●

最終的な顧客は金属加工をしている製造工場になりますが、弊社(メーカー)からの直接の販売ではなく、代理店と呼ばれる中間業社を介して付加価値販売するビジネスモデルを採用しています。

製造工は、大手メーカーから、その一次、二次下請け等の中小部品メーカーまで多岐に渡ります。

（※付加価値販売＝製造工場にて現在ご使用の競合他社製品と比べて、弊社製品にするとどんなメリットがあるかをご提案 --> 少量のサンプルを提供し、実際にテスト使用 --> メリットと価格に満足頂いた後、購入頂きます。）

●具体的な業務内容●

代理店と一緒に新規顧客(製造工場)を開拓する

代理店への弊社製品/販売方法トレーニング

製品トラブルの解決



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.