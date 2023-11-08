Diving Specialist SME

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing construction engineering expertise and accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of multiple or large projects and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.The Diving SME is a highly qualified and competent individual who is responsible for supervising all operations on board the client managed vessel to which they are assigned supporting safe and efficient execution of the work.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Leadership & Management

Leadership in health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance.

Ability to motivate and coordinate teams with varied strengths and work collaboratively with all parties, encouraging a one team approach,

Ability to work offshore during construction and/or intervention activities or in the office as needs instruct.

Ability to work closely with the onshore and offshore execution teams and contractors to verify procedures in association with Risk Management and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment processes.

Ability to work with Functional and Line Verification personnel to constantly improve vessel and Mission- Specific Equipment (MSE) verification methods and procedures.

Promote excellence in HSE culture; improve awareness and promote goals of ‘no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment’

Actively promote IOGP Life Saving Rules to all workforce

Develop and Complete oversight activities in conformance with HSE plan, identify trends and intervene as needed

Develop and Implement oversight plan to confirm Contractor Self-verification activities are rigorous, robust and meeting intent

Identify oversight trends and engage with the BP Diving Representatives to address issues as required

Participate in Contractors meetings on board, compiling and verifying reporting accuracy. Encourage suggestions for improved efficiency for completing tasks and optimizing vessel schedule

Lead by providing direction, and support to the vessel team and promote an effective and collaborative working environment with a ‘One Team’ approach. Deputize others as required.

The Hemisphere Diving Subject Matter Expert Accountabilities:

Supporting regional diving activities with bp operational boundaries.

Checking that non-manned intervention options have been investigated by the region that may minimize the extents of run diving requirements.

Liaising with the regional diving contractors to drive conformance with the GDP Diving Operations.

Supporting diving activities through diving procedural reviews.

Managing the level of overall reduction of risks associated with the region’s diving projects as a key driver in processes and decision making.

Assigning suitably qualified and competent Diving Worksite Representative to respective regional diving activities as per the GDP Diving Operations.

Implementation of the regional Contractor Oversight and Site Visit Plan.

Ensuring lessons learned are extrapolated for diving activities and are absorbed into future dive planning.

Be familiar with the contents of IOGP Recommended Practices 411, 431, 468, 471 and 478.

Having extensive knowledge of IMCA D 014 and other relevant current industry guidance and proven practice associated with both surface supplied and closed bell diving operations.

Assisting with Dive Pack preparation

Essential experience and job requirements

A minimum of 20 years active relevant diving and associated subsea experience.

Extensive experience in air and nitrox diving, saturation diving, saturation diving rescue and life support systems. Additionally, familiarity with the offshore commercial diving industry range of vessels, equipment and procedures.

Experience in diving system, management procedure audit, verification and technical competency assessment.

Expert knowledge of the offshore diving industry guidelines and rules

Be familiar with national and international diving legislation and regulations

Deep technical knowledge of subsea construction operations and associated activities, codes and practices.

Leadership in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives (No Harm/ No Damage/ etc.)

Leadership in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution

Leadership skills to be able to handle dialogue across bp Entities and external.

Good communication skills to be able to articulate the requirements of the GDP Diving Operations, and to manage any deviations or risks arising from the work

Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Ability to manage up and down in high-stress situations

Be in possession of either valid IMCA or ADCI recognized surface supplied or closed bell certificates of competence relevant to the position of responsibility for the diving techniques being performed.

Have completed a recognized DP familiarization or induction course.

Be in possession of in-date offshore survival and medical compliance appropriate to the region.

Offshore experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience working with and for BP is preferred

Experience in other subsea execution fields/interventions

Knowledge and experience with projects operations and green-field activities

Eligibility Requirements: If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

Other Requirements (e.g. Travel, Location): Estimate 100% travel may be required, onshore and offshore.

