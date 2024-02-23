Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Division Food Service Manager is responsible for leading and coaching Regional Managers (RM) and General Managers (GM) in the areas of Food and Dispensed Beverage to include fresh food and proprietary dispensed beverage program execution, merchandising, planograms, waste, food safety, vendor relations with intent to drive sales, gross profit, and overall growth. Additionally, responsible for delivering on the financial metrics set for the division through ownership and implementation of strategic priorities.
Essential Job Functions
●Lead the Food and Beverage platform for all Division stores
●Provide leadership in the Implementation of Food and Beverages processes and Initiatives
●Centralized and Field Based Training Process and Programs
●Drive and Oversee Food Beverage Performance Management Routine and Analytics
●Maintain Guest RelationsoServe as a guest advocate focused on our five pillars; Fast, Friendly, Fresh, In-Sock, and Clean and Safe.
●Oversee Fresh Food Safety and Compliance
Education
Experience
Skills & Competencies
Travel Expectations
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth
Skills:
