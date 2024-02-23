Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Division Food Service Manager is responsible for leading and coaching Regional Managers (RM) and General Managers (GM) in the areas of Food and Dispensed Beverage to include fresh food and proprietary dispensed beverage program execution, merchandising, planograms, waste, food safety, vendor relations with intent to drive sales, gross profit, and overall growth. Additionally, responsible for delivering on the financial metrics set for the division through ownership and implementation of strategic priorities. ​

●Lead the Food and Beverage platform for all Division stores

Creating Food and Beverage playbook for peak and promotional initiatives

Coach and train General Managers (GM) and Regional Managers (RM) on Food and Beverage presentation, sales, unit growth, affinity growth, food and beverage safety and waste procedures

●Provide leadership in the Implementation of Food and Beverages processes and Initiatives

Partner with impact planning and functional owner on annual Food and Beverage calendar.

Partner with the communications team on initial launch and thereafter

Work with the category management and the Division Sales Managers on playbook content and facilitate training sessions with RMs.

●Centralized and Field Based Training Process and Programs

Work with Category Management/Operations Leadership to ensure initial training and ongoing application is completed on time and to program standards

Follow up with Managers and Team members post training to determine knowledge and proficiency.

●Drive and Oversee Food Beverage Performance Management Routine and Analytics

Complete weekly Food and Beverage reporting to include upcoming events and trends

Work with fresh food team, vendors and store leadership to remove 100% in-stock roadblocks

Provide feedback to the Store Operations Senior Manager on direct reports performance

Facilitate Food and Beverage performance during monthly P&L and quarterly business leadership meetings. ​​​

​●Maintain Guest RelationsoServe as a guest advocate focused on our five pillars; Fast, Friendly, Fresh, In-Sock, and Clean and Safe.

Owns all store specific guest relations critical issues related to food safety in a store

●Oversee Fresh Food Safety and Compliance

Works in partnership with RM and Store Leadership to drive performance and compliance with local health standards

Drive Fresh Food safety and sanitation in partnership with field operations leadership and the Health Safety Security and Environmental (HSSE) team.

Follow up on new store openings and remodels to remove any roadblocks (make sure licensing and stores are set to planograms).

Follow up on Steritech and safety walks ensuring priority issues are addressed and share data with senior operations leadership.

Understanding of Smart Periodic Automatic Replacement Kitchen (SPARK) and review daily reporting ​

Bachelor's degree in business, or related field or equivalent work experience required.

At least 5 years leadership experience in a retail environment.

ServSafe Certifications

Create a team-orientated environment that inspires and motivates each member towards the organizations’ goals

Communicate and articulate, both written and orally, the organization’s objectives to groups and individuals alike.

Prepare and deliver quality presentations

Coach for success through consistent transparent communication

Work on several tasks simultaneously in varying degrees of complexity and completion

General knowledge of retail finance principles

Understand and operate in a dynamic, fast-paced, 24-hour retail environment

50% travel by car/air, including overnight

60%-75% of your time will be spent in store locations ​

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



