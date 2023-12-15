Diyarbakır Retail Territory Manager

Job summary

bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Retail Territory Manager role based in Turkey. This role will contribute to overall profit of Fuels Turkey through maximizing sales, cash delivery, ensuring Health Safety Security Environment, controlling costs, managing debtors and controlling contracts.In this position you will be reporting to the Dealer Manager and be responsible for territory sales targets by developing dealer relationships, managing the dealer network within a defined geographic area in a manner consistent with business ethics, policies, standards and established legal processes.You will also be accountable for defining targets of sites fuels sales, gross and operating margins primarily through the existing dealer network.Main workstation locations will be Diyarbakır and surrounding region.



• Manage existing customers’ business (sales, margins, gross margins, expenses, profitability, cash flow, credit) with increasing focus on growth of operation excellence.

• Develop and maintain relationship with the dealers for them to offer outstanding service to the customers.

• Implement Health Safety Security Environment policies and procedures through dealer network.

• Implement marketing programs and strategies through territory dealer network.

• Identify and capture new site opportunities within the territory with the coordination of Asset team.

• Pass field/market information to the central team in order to support the formation of appropriate strategies.

• Execute contract management and deliver the identified value.



University degree preferably in Economy or Business Administration or Engineering.



• Minimum 3 years of energy sector experience preferably

• Strong communication, negotiation and partnering skills

• Full mobility within all territories of Turkey

• Fluency of English and Turkish languages

• Computer skills

• Valid driving License



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.