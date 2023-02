Job summary

Document Controller

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Responsible for Information integrity and long-term storage of critical documents to ensure information is efficiently managed

Responsible for quality control and assurance processes for procurement documents stored electronically on company systems (i.e., Ariba /SharePoint /SAP) or physically in BP/offsite premises to ensure compliance with bp document control policy and NOC regulations

Coordinates with Procurement, Finance, and other third-party stakeholders to process all incoming/outgoing documentation and disseminate it to the appropriate party

Supports internal audits coordination including bp Joint Venture audits, Finance, and central Audits by providing supporting documentation to ensure and maximize cost recovery

Controls physical and electronic access for internal and external stakeholders as required for sensitive procurement documents e.g., contracts, POs, sourcing events

Manages the documents controlling system and implements the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS)

Provides timely reporting to support performance management with regards to contracts management, registered vendors, open purchase orders and counterparty due diligence

Ensures document management learnings and best practice are effectively leveraged and executed and provides recommendations for continuous improvement

What You will need to be successful: