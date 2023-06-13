Document Controller & Information Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will develop bp Offshore Wind Engineering’s way of working with documents and information, ensuring that the right processes are in place and implemented and that all technical documentation is coded correctly.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Document Controller & Information Analyst

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver: Set the strategy and establish how engineering works with detailed information.

Plan, coordinate and facilitate documentation structure workshops on our projects.

Quality control and validate file naming conventions and RDS-PP coding.

Develop and undertake training sessions for engineering teams.

Guidance on bp OFW engineering’s approach to document control and information management.

What You will need to be successful (experience and qualifications): Engineering Degree or equivalent experience.

Experience in working within document control, record, and information management.

Experience working with technical documents and industrial numbering standards or RDS-PP coding.

Have a continuous improvement attitude, looking for ways to improve the way we work.

Be highly organised and enjoy helping others to work in a standardised way.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY



At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.



Together, we will achieve this by: Integrating our gas and renewable capabilities

Building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets

Developing new gas opportunities

Driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

Leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

Creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions

Adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people

Collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.