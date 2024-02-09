Document Controller

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp! To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.



Job Description:

This role will focus on our US offshore wind projects in all phases, and lead document control for the team. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.

The right candidate needs to have in depth experience with the document control and information management. Additionally, the candidate must be a confident partner to the business teams and have strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Key responsibilities

Responsible for developing and executing the document control and information management program for the offshore wind project(s) across the US portfolio.

Plan, coordinate and facilitate documentation structure training workshops for our project teams.

Work closely with the project teams to implement and oversee document control and information management systems.

Ensure successful delivery of a document control and information management program.

Develop and implement QA processes for the execution of the document control program.

Ensure strong cooperation within the project teams for all packages in relation to document control.

Drive document control and information management knowledge transfer in the project(s).

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the US portfolio to de risk the project(s).

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communication, Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in document control and information management.

Previous experience in document control for major energy projects or operations activity

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders

Be highly organized with strong communication skills and the ability to influence

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Document Controls, Information Management, Process Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.