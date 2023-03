Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

In this role you play a vital part of the Engineering Quality and Methodology team. Setting the standards and direction of how engineering controls and works with documents and information.

You will look after document control and information management for the engineering division and support our project portfolio.

You will develop bp Offshore Wind Engineering’s way of working with documents and information, ensuring that the right processes are in place and implemented and that all technical documentation is coded correctly.