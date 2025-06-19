Document Management Solutions Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from several Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of Solution Lead (SL) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The SL will build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant center(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The Solution Lead will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.

Role Purpose

Own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, ensuring efficient service delivery through strong partnerships and technical expertise.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage service enabling technology solutions (Knowledge management / Core Customer/ Core Service/ Document management) within Reward and Wellbeing Solutions team

Maintain health and operational integrity of solutions

Build positive relationships with vendors, Technology, PC&C, and O&A colleagues

Oversee a portfolio of global specific solutions for Knowledge Management

Ensure compliance with regulatory data privacy and digital security requirements

Manage a prioritized backlog of changes, focusing on maintenance and fixes

Research and resolve process and technical problems, recommend solutions

Collaborate with collaborators, especially the O&A teams, and Technology

Plan, cost, and implement continuous improvements to solutions

Develop and implement plans for design, requirements gathering, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes

Plan and implement meaningful aspects of change projects, act as product owner

Facilitate design sessions, lead configuration, coordinate testing, and implement cutover

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate functional and technical impacts of decisions

Maintain all operational and user documentation

Support bp as a thought-leader in relevant technology through external networking and tech landscape analysis

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

5+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and experience of relevant configuration and / or process support

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Behavioral:

Independent judgement and team contribution

Experience contributing to great employee/user experience

Technical:

Digital fluency for implementing high-quality digital products and solutions

Independent judgement and team contribution

Knowledge of HR information systems and experience in designing/configuring business processes

Translating business requirements into functional designs

Good attention to detail

Strong security and confidentiality practices

Problem solving, solve, and analytical skills with continuous learning

People and business focus aligned with end user/business and bp strategy

Stakeholder management and ability to influence key business stakeholders

Evaluating and driving value-add solutions to improve business engagement

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills with a passion for customer service

Project management experience with Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition, documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Accurate information collection to understand and assess client needs

Adept documentation abilities for business requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts, and meeting notes

Prioritizing feature work and implementing tasks independently with timely follow-up and resolution

Ability to work on multiple concurrent projects with minimal direction

Desirable Experience

Sound understanding of trends in Health Solutions

Experience working within a global organization, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management, Talent Strategy, Testing and quality assurance, User Experience Design



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.