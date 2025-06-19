Document Management Solutions Lead

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from several Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
The purpose of Solution Lead (SL) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The SL will build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant center(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The Solution Lead will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.
Role Purpose
Own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, ensuring efficient service delivery through strong partnerships and technical expertise.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage service enabling technology solutions (Knowledge management / Core Customer/ Core Service/ Document management) within Reward and Wellbeing Solutions team
Maintain health and operational integrity of solutions
Build positive relationships with vendors, Technology, PC&C, and O&A colleagues
Oversee a portfolio of global specific solutions for Knowledge Management
Ensure compliance with regulatory data privacy and digital security requirements
Manage a prioritized backlog of changes, focusing on maintenance and fixes
Research and resolve process and technical problems, recommend solutions
Collaborate with collaborators, especially the O&A teams, and Technology
Plan, cost, and implement continuous improvements to solutions
Develop and implement plans for design, requirements gathering, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes
Plan and implement meaningful aspects of change projects, act as product owner
Facilitate design sessions, lead configuration, coordinate testing, and implement cutover
Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate functional and technical impacts of decisions
Maintain all operational and user documentation
Support bp as a thought-leader in relevant technology through external networking and tech landscape analysis
Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:
Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.
5+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and experience of relevant configuration and / or process support
Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.
Behavioral:
Independent judgement and team contribution
Experience contributing to great employee/user experience
Technical:
Digital fluency for implementing high-quality digital products and solutions
Knowledge of HR information systems and experience in designing/configuring business processes
Translating business requirements into functional designs
Good attention to detail
Strong security and confidentiality practices
Problem solving, solve, and analytical skills with continuous learning
People and business focus aligned with end user/business and bp strategy
Stakeholder management and ability to influence key business stakeholders
Evaluating and driving value-add solutions to improve business engagement
Outstanding verbal and written communication skills with a passion for customer service
Project management experience with Agile and Waterfall methodologies
Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition, documentation, test planning, deployment approaches
Accurate information collection to understand and assess client needs
Adept documentation abilities for business requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts, and meeting notes
Prioritizing feature work and implementing tasks independently with timely follow-up and resolution
Ability to work on multiple concurrent projects with minimal direction
Desirable Experience
Sound understanding of trends in Health Solutions
Experience working within a global organization, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones
