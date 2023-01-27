Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.



The Domestic & Wholesale Supply Analyst is a key member of the Midstream Products Optimization team supporting new business opportunities and leading midstream project implementation activities. This role will closely collaborate with various areas of the business and will directly interact with wholesale customers. The role has significant exposure to senior leaders and requires multiple skills, such as negotiation, planning, communication, and commercial mastery.



Key accountabilities

Provide analytical view for project justification and internal authorization process. Building positive relationships and engaging internal stakeholders to enable commercial execution of agreements.

Lead implementation activities for key midstream commitments including project planning, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, and final execution of our commitments.

Work closely with Traders and Supply Operations to understand the business drivers to deliver reliable, efficient supply, while generating maximum value for the overall supply chain

Lead cross functional teams to ensure successful implementation of contracts and projects.

Support the Wholesale Manager in data administration, analysis, contract management and sale operational activities.

Focal point for site staff to solve operational issues and collaborate with crucial stakeholders.

Influence essential stakeholders to ensure that we maintain a reliable supply chain consistent with our HSE and Quality standards.

Develop Key Performance Indicators to measure ongoing performance.

Coordinate daily reports for Cash and Inventory Management.

Follow-up with multiple vendors to achieve operational objectives.

Understand Supply contract delivery and pricing terms to ensure optimized execution of movements.

Assess operational and commercial risks in daily decisions, business development projects and when choosing between alternative options.

Bachelor’s degree in business, science, or engineering

2 years of experience in fuels industry in Mexico with a deep knowledge in hydrocarbon supply chain, business processes, and systems. With a strong understanding of Mexico energy competitors and industry fundamentals. Midstream operations experience is desired.

Analytic and financial modelling skills are a must.

Proven commercial and negotiation skills with ability to see opportunities and deliver results.

Strong influencing, communication and team building skills, with an ability to get consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at different levels and functional areas across organizational boundaries.

Solid project management experience with a continuous improvement lens and proven capabilities to manage responsibilities, meeting tight deadlines, and overcoming barriers to success.

