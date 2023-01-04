Site traffic information and cookies

Drilling Engineer

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143850BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Engineer is accountable for providing the engineering expertise required to support the delivery of well engineering activities that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, and are in compliance with local laws and in conformance with bp requirements. The Engineer supports the Senior Engineer, Engineering Manager (EM), and Wells Superintendent (WSUP) by delivery of engineering support and documentation for their review. The Engineer actively seeks coaching and mentoring from more experienced staff.

Essential Role Requirements

  • Educated to a Bachelor of Science in an engineering discipline or higher.
  • Has an understanding of drilling engineering design and operations.
  • 6+ years of Well Planning and Execution Experience
  • 2+ years of Deepwater experience.
  • 1+ year of Manage Pressure Drilling experience
Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities
Safety and Risk Management
  • Identify process safety and operational risks and include mitigations in well design / operations.
  • Provide feedback and supports engineering self-verification (SV) activities.
  • Develop and provide guidance into well-specific Risk Register including completeness and relevant preventions / mitigations. Facilitate an effective discussion of risks, preventions, and mitigations during procedural reviews.
  • Support HAZOP and risk assessment needs for emerging risks.
Conformance / Compliance
  • Prepare for review – well design, permitting, and operations in compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp requirements.
  • Prepare and provide guidance to MoCs or deviations if needed.
  • Role model ‘Who We Are’, our code of conduct, through words and actions.
  • Seek out feedback while embedding Our Beliefs and How We Work.
  • Seek to build enduring capability in self and others.
  • Promote cross functional integration in well planning and execution.
Well Planning and Execution
  • Develop optimal well plans with the extended well engineering team (BP and contractors) that meet program, HSE, performance, and life of well objectives – with oversight.
  • Uses Azure Dev Ops (ADO) and the agile/squad framework for well delivery.
  • Conducts rig / yard visits as needed.
  • Prepare well specific technical design documents and procedures (i.e. SoR, BoDs, engineering modelling, procedures, etc.) – with oversight.
  • Create business ownership through the life of the well including accurate cost / time estimates (FM/AFE), cost management, and due diligence.
  • Utilize wells solutions technical support, RCC, ConneXus, etc.
  • Document knowledge management content: learnings, best practices, case histories, lab tests, SITs etc. using the relevant tools and databases.
  • Seek out applicable cross-regional, industry learnings and new technology via CoP and Learning sessions.
  • Participate in incident investigations and utilizes the ESQ2 process.
  • Provide engineering oversight and review quality and rigor of contractor services and products
  • Participate in continuous improvement projects.
  • Verify reliability / integrity via participation in equipment assurance and QA/QC documentation.
  • Collaborate with subsea to assure requirements are incorporated in subsea equipment and operations– with oversight where needed.
  • Prepare timely and accurate well handover documentation.
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

