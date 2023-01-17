An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Drilling Engineer to join us in Aberdeen.
As a Drilling Engineer you will be responsible for the delivery of well designs, planning and programmes that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. You will apply in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the well planning and construction process, capable of performing a leading role in multi-discipline team both in terms of planning and execution support for the assigned well projects.
Key Accountabilities:
Safety, Risk Management and Compliance
Well Planning and Execution
Leadership, Values & Behaviours
Essential Experience:
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!