Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Drilling Engineer to join us in Aberdeen.



As a Drilling Engineer you will be responsible for the delivery of well designs, planning and programmes that meet business objectives, adequately address safety and operational risk, follow local regulations and conform to bp practices. You will apply in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the well planning and construction process, capable of performing a leading role in multi-discipline team both in terms of planning and execution support for the assigned well projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Safety, Risk Management and Compliance

Carry out well design, permitting, and operations in compliance with local regulations and conformance with bp practices.

Manage well-specific Risk Registers and the risk management process.

Identify well control and process safety risks and ensure mitigations in well design / operations.

Delivers reliability / integrity be carrying out equipment assurance and reviewing QA/QC documentation.

Perform Engineering Self-Verification and Oversight.

Apply judgement in application of bp practices, identify deviations if required, develop and recommend risk mitigation plans and any required Management of Change documentation.

Well Planning and Execution

Responsible for the delivery of drilling engineering work tasks on wells projects.

Responsible for drilling engineering inputs to multi-function / stakeholder activities from project initiation to execution.

Responsible for the delivery of drilling engineering design and planning activities.

Provide drilling engineering inputs for the required Decision Gate support material.

Perform right-scoping to identify the optimal well design concept.

Develop well (AFE) and project (FM) cost estimates.

Conduct offset and wells benchmarking.

Develop well Basis of Design and Drilling Programme documents.

Responsible for the delivery of operational support during execution including the development of Written Working Instructions.

Conduct After Action Reviews with the operational team.

Develop and recommend drilling engineering solutions to problems encountered during well execution.

Responsible for the delivery of End of Well Reports.

Deliver continuous improvement projects, optimize drilling performance and recommend new and more efficient ways to improve drilling performance.

Coaches or mentors less experienced drilling engineers.

Leadership, Values & Behaviours

Lead multi-discipline team planning.

Role model V&Bs and ethics and compliance through words, actions, and decisions.

Promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and build enduring capability in self and others.

Ability to prioritize work-fronts.

Essential Experience:

Bachelor of Science in an Engineering discipline or higher is highly desirable.

Previous industry experience in drilling.

Well Control Certification Combined Supervisor, IWCF/IADC.

Excels in drilling engineering detailed design and drilling operation execution.

Experience with Landmark suite software for modelling casing design, directional well plan, hydraulics, torque & drag in order to coach others.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!